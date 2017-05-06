Defying odds, Saba Qamar gears up to prove her mantle yet again… this time as Qandeel

‘Who was Qandeel Baloch?’

‘The girl who used to make vulgar videos on Facebook and got killed for them later?’

That is how a normal conversation goes on the topic of Qandeel Baloch, says Saba Qamar, before asking, “Have you ever made the effort to actually know who she was before all that fame, all that popularity from social media?”

Now that the actress has confirmed she’ll be starring as Qandeel Baloch in a local TV channel’s aptly-named drama series Baaghi, Geo.tv spoke to her about what she thinks about the new role and how she is preparing for it.

“I feel bad [for Qandeel], I really do. Did you know she used to share her earnings with her family? She helped her brother get education – she paid for it – the same brother who murdered her,” Qamar laments, stressing that she is passionate about justice and equality, which makes honour killing a topic she readily wants to talk about.

“It’s so very important, you know, because no one has the right to kill anyone,” she exclaims, underscoring the despicable viewpoints plaguing a majority of the nation’s minds that lead to tragic killings and mob-lynching without confirming facts prior to action.

The point is neither to shed light on her videos nor praise her or make her “look pitiful”, but to emphasise the importance of how horrendous the act of honour killing is. Qamar expressed incredulity at how people fail to realise that their own religion forbids such acts, questioning rhetorically, “Are we even capable enough to label someone?”

According to the 33-year-old, the problem lies in the fact that people react first and question later when the irreversible deed is already done.

But Qamar wants to change that, if even with a handful of people at first.

Having always opted for unconventional roles, the award-winning star really commits to her part in any project she works on. And she is doing exactly that in the Qandeel Baloch biopic. In fact, emotion and pain noticeably shone through her voice during the interview.

“Qandeel used to recite naats at one point in her life, worked for a feudal lord once, and was even employed at a transport company,” the Manto actress elucidates. But no one bothered to do their research, only choosing to believe in the risqué mask she adorned.

“She got so many followers because of us, only and only us. We encouraged her. And amongst us are also the people who celebrated her death,” Qamar states, her voice quivering with despondence.

A team of 72 people, including the actress herself, took it upon themselves to do a thorough research before diving into the upcoming series. Qamar mentioned that her own input was also entertained.

So much so that the Lahore Se Aagey icon went through Qandeel Baloch’s linkages, talked to her family, discussed things as overlooked as the deceased model’s mannerisms, style of speaking, and dreams and aspirations, and had a chat with her friends as well.

“I know this is going to sound extremely cliché and very… I must say weird… but having seen her movies [regardless of how insignificant her role was], I now see her in my dreams sometimes. She tells me of the injustice done to her and expresses sorrow at how she was wronged – that too by her own family!”

We can obviously tell that this drama serial is something very close to Qamar’s heart. “It’s a story of an innocent girl who went out of her village to earn a living,” the actress summed up simply.

So how does the transition really happen for Saba – considering she recently made her Bollywood debut in family-cum-romance film Hindi Medium that is out on May 19, 2017 – from a very nuclear family in the Indian movie to that centred around a name marred by seemingly outrageous acts?

Needless to say, “It’s very difficult”, Qamar responds. However, “I am an actor. I like to play different characters. You got to be strong and you got to do it,” she added.

Plus, the talented actress likes to take on unusual roles. “Exploring life, people, and places help me grasp that there’s a lot that needs to be done in this world that doesn’t involve the stupid, stereotypical ‘saas-bahu’ (mother- and daughter-in-law) roles,” underscores Qamar.

And what about the negative reaction from your fans as well a serious likelihood of threats?

“I think despite the reality that I can’t change the world, you’ve got to go on with life and a lone voice may actually soften the hearts of five people… at least,” she comments hopefully. “If that happens, it will pave way for more accepting and welcoming generations in future.”

Referring to how public opinion on social media is swayed by the first person to comment – be it positive or negative, Qamar brought to light how crucial it is to pause and consider the depth of a matter.

“Just obtaining a degree doesn’t make you wise. We are ignorant people. We do not care what we are perceived as globally. Can you believe that on my latest vacation, a foreigner tried to relate to me by signalling bombs and blasts when I told them I was Pakistani? I was speechless.”

Nonetheless, Saba knows how to make her voice heard. Her boycott of the LSAs this year was well-noticed, although few people talked about it openly. But that’s exactly her niche.

“Qandeel was a rebellious girl, a fighter. She had guts. And I just really hope I can do justice to her.”

And we hope you do, Saba, we sure hope so!

