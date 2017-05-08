Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' wins hearts in China too!

The latest milestone for Dangal – Aamir Khan’s latest, super-hit flick – comes from none other than China, a country with which India’s strategic relations are not quite well at present.

The biographical drama film debuted in China on May 5, at the second position just behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and churned in a total of $11.30 million (or INR 728.80 million) over the weekend.

Dangal approximately played “some 30,000 screenings per day and achieved a per screen average very similar to Guardians”, Variety reported.

With #China BO's 1st wknd gross, @aamir_khan 's #Dangal enters 800 Cr club.. With 824 Crs, it beats #PK 's 792 Crs to become All-time No.2.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Its success seems to stem from various factors, including a delay in the release – it hit global screens back in December 2016 – and Mr Perfectionist’s appearance at the Beijing film festival. Notably, Dangal now stands at INR 8.24 billion in overall revenue – inclusive of international box-office figures – and beat PK, which is currently at INR 7.92 billion.

However, Wanda – a Chinese cinema operating company – does not have warm feelings towards the sports drama flick. "Wanda believes Dangal will hurt the interests of the local movies. Wanda cinemas have a near monopoly in the smaller cities and towns of China. Wanda says it will cut down Dangal screenings to less than 50 in the interior China," Khaleej Times mentioned.

“It's a game changer in the long run,” movie analyst Ramesh Bela told Forbes, adding that India “will see lot of Indian movies trying to reach far and wide in the next few years”.

May 5th - 7th : A Milestone Weekend for Indian Cinema..



- #Baahubali2 has entered ₹ 1000 Cr Club!



- #Dangal has entered ₹ 800 Cr Club! pic.twitter.com/rcJaBfoVJO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 8, 2017

Having bagged so many positives already, the movie has managed to enter the INR 8-billion club of crazily successful movies.

Let’s see what the Ghajini star comes up with this year.

