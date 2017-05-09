Ali Zafar’s brother to be launched by Yash Raj Films?

While Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar has made his mark as an actor, singer, and painter in both Pakistan and India, reports suggest that his younger brother is all set to make his entry into the Bollywood.

It has also been reported that Danyal Zafar will be launched by none other than Yash Raj Films.

Danyal Zafar is starring in a movie directed by Habib Faisal, whose last movie Daawat-e-Ishq failed to impress the audiences.

Moreover, the movie will also launch five newcomers alongside Danyal, according to Indian media.

Out of the five, two actors are foreigners and one actress from north-east India. Danyal will be playing the main lead in the movie, which revolved a music band formed by criminals.

The movie will be shot towards the end of October.

Only time will tell if Danyal is able to live up to the expectations set by his brother Ali Zafar, who has starred in Bollywood movies such as Tere Bin Laden, London Paris New York and Kill Dill among others.

