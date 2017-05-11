Is Ranbir Kapoor really getting married?

First it was Deepika, and then came Katrina, but now there are reports circulating in the Indian media that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has found his soulmate in London.

As per the freshest gossip, Ranbir, along with mummy Neetu Singh, flew to London to meet this Ms Perfect through a mutual friend. While the mother-and-son duo has since returned to India, the desi Tinseltown is buzzing with rumours surrounding the Rockstar icon meeting a girl from a business family.

Who's the lucky lady?

“Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact that she would like to choose the girl who is not from Bollywood for her son. She never approved of his earlier girlfriends Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both, Ranbir and Neetu, met the girl and her family and liked them," Indian Express reported citing a source close to DNA India.

Who knows the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor may be hoping to get hitched the traditional way? As he once said, "I want to get married, I want to have children and I will do it in the right way you know. Meet a like-minded person, fall madly, deeply, truly in love and take it from there.”

Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation from the Kapoor clan. But... if this is true, you should definitely get ready for a fabulous, Bollywood-style wedding.

