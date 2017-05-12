Shah Rukh Khan clears disturbing rumours about AbRam, once and for all

Even the sons of Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan aren’t an exception to gossip of alleged affairs that commonly surround celebrities. Nevertheless, the actor laid the rumours to rest in a definitive statement made during his TED Talk on April 28.

Khan took the stage in Vancouver, Canada – the video of which was officially revealed on Thursday – and spoke about his life in general and the struggles he has faced during his career, among other things. Yet one of the most important topics of the artist’s discussion was AbRam – his youngest kid.

Nothing is more Hand some… pic.twitter.com/CkikRPl4nc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 5, 2017

Back when little AbRam Khan was born in 2013, many people tried to connect his birth with reports of a supposed affair that Aryan Khan – SRK’s oldest son – had during a trip to Romania, disturbingly arriving at the accusation that the newborn was the leading actor’s grandson.

Another rumour that sprang up claimed that AbRam’s birth took place through a surrogacy.

“Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the […] child of our first child, who was 15 years-old. […] And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it,” explained the 51-year-old.

11th May https://t.co/cXP7NOKo6Z I talk of a journey,mind numbing acronyms,my country,Future Us & Lov made in India pic.twitter.com/B4AKbMZKks — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 5, 2017

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star went on to mention how they “were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say 'hello' to him, he just turns around and says, ‘But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license.’”

Talking about how social media and the Internet, in general, have impacted the lives of everyone, Khan stated, “Reality became virtual and virtual became real. I started to feel that I couldn't be who I wanted to be or say what I actually thought. [We] were going through mid-life crisis. Humanity, like me, was becoming an over-exposed prima donna.”

SRK, who recently starred alongside Pakistan's darling Mahira Khan in Raees that marked the latter's Bollywood debut, will host a TED's Hindi TV series called TED Talks India: Nayi Soch.

Watch the video of the legendary actor's entire talk here:

