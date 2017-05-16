Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Wasim Bhai, Rawalpindi Express making waves as Geo Khelo Pakistan`s teaser is out!!

KARACHI: Former speed star Shoaib Akhtar shared a teaser of a Geo News show showing him along with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

The teaser has gone viral in the Pakistani cyberspace – with anticipation running high on what the star-duo is up to.

Hours before sharing the teaser on his Twitter account, Akhtar also shared a couple of photos of the shoot of the teaser in which they are seen riding a motorcycle.

 “Here you go, I am showing you 1st teaser of our upcoming game show. Trust me you guys are going to love us both in different get ups..more to come,” Shoaib Akhtar captained the teaser.

Looking by the teaser – one is certain our very own Wasim Bhai and Rawalpindi Express as like their cricketing careers are ready to give something massive to the Pakistani audience.  

