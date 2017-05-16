Wasim Bhai, Rawalpindi Express making waves as Geo Khelo Pakistan`s teaser is out!!

KARACHI: Former speed star Shoaib Akhtar shared a teaser of a Geo News show showing him along with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

The teaser has gone viral in the Pakistani cyberspace – with anticipation running high on what the star-duo is up to.

here you go am showing u1st teaser of our up coming game show trust me you guys r going to love us both in different get ups..more to come pic.twitter.com/su9Ld7aLnk — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 16, 2017

Hours before sharing the teaser on his Twitter account, Akhtar also shared a couple of photos of the shoot of the teaser in which they are seen riding a motorcycle.

Different get up for motor cycle shoot ..you guys must've seen the prom shoot already on Geo .. pic.twitter.com/OquKQlme0u — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 16, 2017

“Here you go, I am showing you 1st teaser of our upcoming game show. Trust me you guys are going to love us both in different get ups..more to come,” Shoaib Akhtar captained the teaser.

Looking by the teaser – one is certain our very own Wasim Bhai and Rawalpindi Express as like their cricketing careers are ready to give something massive to the Pakistani audience.

