Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Sharmeen's tweets about harassment stir debate on social media

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 27, 2017

KARACHI: Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy posted on twitter about a doctor, who treated her sister and later tried to connect with her on social media; following her posts, a widespread debate has taken over social media in Pakistan.

Chinoy took to Twitter to share the story of her sister, Mahjabeen, who had gone to a private hospital for a medical check-up but later received a friendship request on social media from the same doctor who tended to her. 

She had said: "There are zero boundaries in #pakistan! Last night my sister went to AKU emergency & the doctor who tended to her tried 2 add her on FB 1/2." 

She remarked: "I don't quite understand how doctor tending 2 emergency patients thinks it's ok to take a female patient info & add her on FB! 2/2 unethical."

She further added: "Unfortunately the doctor messed with the wrong women in the wrong family and I will definitely report him! Harassment has 2 stop!"

Rumours on social media suggested that the doctor had been fired from the hospital. 

However, when contacted, the Aga Khan University Hospital did not confirm or deny whether the doctor has been removed from his post or not.

"The Aga Khan University Hospital always maintains the highest standards of confidentiality and will not release any information on either employees or patients."

While speaking on Geo News, social activist Maleeha Hussain remarked that sending a friendship request does not constitute as harassment in any way. 

"It would be harassment if the person had sent her an indecent message or shared any inappropriate picture with her. But, if someone sends you a friendship request you can simply block them. This is not harassment," remarked Hussain. 

"We don't know what the person's intentions were," she added. 

On the other hand, senior journalist Uzma Alkarim said that the term 'harassment' is misused quite often. 

"If Sharmeen has used the term then there must be more to the case than meets the eye," shared Uzma. 

Most hospitals have a code of conduct, where the doctors and medical staff are not allowed to contact patients. 

"You can't initiate contact with any patient, it's very different if a patient is initiating contact," she added.  

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Would love to play a superheroine: Katrina

Would love to play a superheroine: Katrina

Updated 10 hours ago
Riz Ahmed fourth most influential Asian in Britain, Sadiq Khan tops list

Riz Ahmed fourth most influential Asian in Britain, Sadiq Khan tops list

 Updated 20 hours ago
Bollywood sexual predators shielded by victims' silence

Bollywood sexual predators shielded by victims' silence

 Updated 22 hours ago
'Stranger Things 2' gets darker in aftermath of death and Demogorgon

'Stranger Things 2' gets darker in aftermath of death and Demogorgon

 Updated 23 hours ago
Atif Aslam’s voice adds spark to Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

Atif Aslam’s voice adds spark to Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’

 Updated 24 hours ago
Geo TV's series 'Manto' to hit home screens from Nov 3

Geo TV's series 'Manto' to hit home screens from Nov 3

 Updated 24 hours ago
Prince show opens in London with Paisley Park treasures

Prince show opens in London with Paisley Park treasures

 Updated yesterday
Maula Jatt 2 producers, actors served legal notices

Maula Jatt 2 producers, actors served legal notices

 Updated yesterday
Dabangg 3 to go on floors next year, says Arbaaz Khan

Dabangg 3 to go on floors next year, says Arbaaz Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement