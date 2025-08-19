Kristin Cavallari makes devastating confession about her love life

Kristin Cavallari lifts the curtain on her silent battle

Kristin Cavallari recently got candid and opened up about “lack of” intimacy since splitting from Mark Estes.

On the Tuesday, August 19 episode of her Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, the 38-year-old American TV personality and fashion designer revealed how the first half of 2025 has been for her in terms of romance and talked about friendships.

Cavallari reflected on her long-time friendship with friend Justin Anderson, stating she gets what she looks for from her bestie, who is a hairstylist by profession.

She said, “I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work because I’m gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man." (sic)

The Dancing with the Stars dancer added, “Other than s***, obviously, which we won’t even go there ‘cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad.”

Cavallari went on to state that she did not involve herself in the dating scene after her separation from her erstwhile boyfriend Estes in October 2024.

“I haven’t been dating this year, you guys. I haven’t been dating. I did just go on a date, and it was a great date and it was a really great first date back in the game … but I am kind of back out there, not back out there. I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date,” The Hills alum shared.