Will we see a Junoon reunion?

Junoon - File Photo

No. It couldn't be? Could it?

A post on the official page of Ali Azmat, the lead singer of now-defunct Sufi rock band Junoon, asking fans if the band should reunite, has rattled music lovers,

It has been over a decade since Junoon, which pioneered the Sufi-rock genre and inspired a generation with hits like Sayonee, Sayien, and, Jazba-e-Junoon, broke up with Azmat, guitarist Salman Ahmed and bassist Brian O’Connell going their separate ways.



Since then, fans and industry professionals alike have been wondering and hoping when the band will reunite.

Their prayers may have been answered as Azmat's official Facebook page stated late Thursday: "Who wants to see South Asia's biggest Band 'Junoon' reunite this Year? Team Ali Azmat !!!".

After this story was published, Salman Ahmad took to Twitter and issued his reaction to the post saying there are no impossible dreams only infinite possibilities. The guitarist did hint at a reunion by adding that it could become a reality once polio was eliminated from Pakistan.

The crippling disease was at its peak a few years ago but its prevalence has since subsided, with only five cases reported in the country this year.

The band started from Lahore in 1990 and was founded by Ahmad.



In total, it released over two dozen albums and performed all over the world.

However, in 2005, the band split as Brian returned to the US, and Azmat and Ahmad went their separate ways launching solo careers.

The yearning for their reunion was rekindled in August this year when a rendition of Sayonee featuring Ali Noor and the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, as well as Salman Ahmad as music director, didn't go down well with fans.

The song was performed during the second episode of Coke Studio's Season 10.