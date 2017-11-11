Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Writer and show creator Matthew Weiner attends the 'Mad Men: Live Read & Series Finale' event in Los Angeles, US, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

Matthew Weiner — the face behind famed TV series Mad Men — has also been splattered with dirt after the show's writer Kater Gordon levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, marking yet another case of rich, powerful men using their authority and influence to silence victims of their ego.



Gordon asserted that late one night, Weiner told her that she "owed it to him" to let him see her without clothes, following which she first “froze and [then] tried to brush off” the comments by continuing to work without any further dialogue on the topic, The Information reported citing an interview with her.

At that time, she could only consider it to be a “lose-lose situation”, since taking up the issue with the showrunner would mean the “end [of] her career”.



On the other hand, it would be “impossible to work with him” if she couldn’t confront him, she thought.



“I didn’t know then what my options were. Having a script or some sentences cued up as an arsenal — like a self-defence harassment arsenal — I could have used that in that moment, and it would have saved me years of regret that I didn’t handle that situation differently.”

'Does not remember'

Weiner, in response, released a statement via a spokesperson.

“Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on Mad Men as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague,” the statement read, as per Fortune.

Weiner “has long believed in and implemented an egalitarian working environment including the highest levels of production and writing based on mutual respect for all”.



Gordon was initially hired to work as Weiner’s personal assistant (PA), climbing to the position of writers’ assistant and then staff writer, before being let go — something that caused quite a stir in the media.

She was 'subdued'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Weiner called Gordon a few weeks later, informing her that her contract would not be renewed for the fourth season. She claimed “he told me I was terrible at everything, from my work in the writers' room to on set”.



A source — speaking on the condition of anonymity — told The Information that Gordon was being "subdued", noting how clear it was that "something had changed."

“I could see her confidence was shaken.”

Many questioned Man Men’s decision to let her go — especially considering the fact that she was Weiner’s assistant for a long time and had won an award with him.

Emmy with the abuser

Gordon — who says she was inspired to step up after the Weinstein scandal — boosts an Emmy alongside her alleged abuser for "Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series" for the acclaimed show’s episode Meditations In An Emergency.



“I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press,” Gordon said. “I eventually walked away instead of fighting back.”

She is currently in process of creating Modern Alliance — a non-profit organisation — to help victims of sexual misconduct and harassment.