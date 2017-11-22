Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh, Amir lend support to Deepika over Padmavati row

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

The recent stars to lend their support to the actress are Shah Rukh and Amir Khan after extremist Hindu organisations announced bounty for the heads of Bhansali and Padukone

As the Padmavati controversy continues to snowball, many celebrities have come out in either open or secret support of the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone.

The recent stars to lend their support to the actress are Shah Rukh and Amir Khan after extremist Hindu organisations announced bounty for the heads of Bhansali and Padukone.

"The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her. He was extremely concerned about her. Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed. Deepika’s other co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern. Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand," Indian news site News18 quoted a source as saying.

A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rs100 million head money for the two on Monday.

Suraj Pal Amu also threatened Ranveer Singh, who plays a villain in the film, that he will break his legs for working in the movie.

Prior to that, another far-right Hindu group hurled threats and vandalised a theatre for showing Padmavati trailer.

Deepika on Padmavati row: I feel hurt, I feel angry

The leading lady has finally broken her silence on the controversies surrounding the movie

The film's release date was also postponed from its initial date of December 1. 

Many celebrities have lended support and criticised protests against the film, including Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu and Salman Khan.

Protestors have said the film distorts historical facts and have contains objectionable scenes between Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Faryal pokes fun at husband after he squeals trying to grab a snake

Faryal pokes fun at husband after he squeals trying to grab a snake

 Updated 7 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Rishi Kapoor insulting woman on social media

Twitter reacts to Rishi Kapoor insulting woman on social media

Updated 9 hours ago
Shaniera Akram totally loves Pakistani food

Shaniera Akram totally loves Pakistani food

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nelly, Cheb Khaled to perform at male-only concert in Saudi Arabia

Nelly, Cheb Khaled to perform at male-only concert in Saudi Arabia

 Updated 19 hours ago
Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top-earning model

Kendall Jenner ousts Gisele Bundchen as world's top-earning model

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan sings, fans can't stop swooning over it

Salman Khan sings, fans can't stop swooning over it

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM