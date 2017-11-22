Shah Rukh, Amir lend support to Deepika over Padmavati row

The recent stars to lend their support to the actress are Shah Rukh and Amir Khan after extremist Hindu organisations announced bounty for the heads of Bhansali and Padukone

As the Padmavati controversy continues to snowball, many celebrities have come out in either open or secret support of the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone.

"The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her. He was extremely concerned about her. Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed. Deepika’s other co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern. Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand," Indian news site News18 quoted a source as saying.

A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rs100 million head money for the two on Monday.

Suraj Pal Amu also threatened Ranveer Singh, who plays a villain in the film, that he will break his legs for working in the movie.

Prior to that, another far-right Hindu group hurled threats and vandalised a theatre for showing Padmavati trailer.

The film's release date was also postponed from its initial date of December 1.

Many celebrities have lended support and criticised protests against the film, including Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu and Salman Khan.

Protestors have said the film distorts historical facts and have contains objectionable scenes between Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji.