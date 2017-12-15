Can't connect right now! retry
‘In heaven’ - Anushka shares honeymoon picture with Kohli

After their fairytale wedding in a medieval Tuscan villa, the blockbuster couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are off to their honeymoon, and it’s nothing less than ‘heavenly’.

The Bollywood actress shared the couple’s first official honeymoon picture in a European winter wonderland. Her caption “In heaven, literally” does not seem to be far from reality at all, since the place truly looks like a heaven on earth.

In heaven, literally

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, which was attended by their family and close friends. 

The couple on their wedding day 

The couple will host a reception in New Delhi for relatives on December 21, followed by a celebration in Mumbai on December 26 to be attended by Bollywood stars and cricketers.

They will then leave for South Africa where India will play the hosts in a series, before moving into their new home in Mumbai, the cradle of India´s multi-billion-dollar Hindi film industry.

