Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
Web Desk

Stage performances of Shah Rukh’s son, Aishwarya’s daughter go viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

The videos of Shah Rukh’s son, AbRam, and Aishwariya daughter, Aaradhya, performing at the annual school function have gone viral. 
1

The videos of Shah Rukh’s son, AbRam, and Aishwariya daughter, Aaradhya, performing at their annual school function have gone viral.

The Khans and Bachchans caught up at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function on Saturday for AbRam and Aaradhya's school annual day festivities.

Four-year-old AbRam, dressed as a star, performed on a song from his father’s blockbuster hit Swades.

The video shows Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son Aryan cheering for AbRam at his school's annual day celebrations. 

@iamsrk  #abishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #suhanakhan #abramkhan

A post shared by SHAH RUKH KHAN (@shahrukhkhaanfp) on

Moreover, the Bachchan clan (minus Amitabh Bachchan) also arrived to support Aaradhya at the event. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were photographed with their six-year-old daughter at the venue. 

On the day of her performance, Aaradhya enthralled the audience with her contagious energy. 

It sure looks like the children of the stars have a bright future ahead of them. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Rani Mukerji returns with inspiring portrayal of Tourette syndrome in 'Hichki'

Rani Mukerji returns with inspiring portrayal of Tourette syndrome in 'Hichki'

 Updated 2 hours ago
'The Post': a Hollywood ode to journalism

'The Post': a Hollywood ode to journalism

 Updated 3 hours ago
New series of Narcos moves to Mexico

New series of Narcos moves to Mexico

 Updated 5 hours ago
Lady Gaga heads for Las Vegas concert residency

Lady Gaga heads for Las Vegas concert residency

 Updated 9 hours ago
K-pop star bemoans loneliness in suicide note

K-pop star bemoans loneliness in suicide note

 Updated yesterday
ESPN President Skipper resigns to deal with substance addiction

ESPN President Skipper resigns to deal with substance addiction

 Updated yesterday
Ranveer Singh seen bonding with Deepika’s father

Ranveer Singh seen bonding with Deepika’s father

 Updated 2 days ago
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

 Updated 2 days ago
'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM