Stage performances of Shah Rukh’s son, Aishwarya’s daughter go viral

The videos of Shah Rukh’s son, AbRam, and Aishwariya daughter, Aaradhya, performing at their annual school function have gone viral.



The Khans and Bachchans caught up at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual function on Saturday for AbRam and Aaradhya's school annual day festivities.

Four-year-old AbRam, dressed as a star, performed on a song from his father’s blockbuster hit Swades.

The video shows Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son Aryan cheering for AbRam at his school's annual day celebrations.



Moreover, the Bachchan clan (minus Amitabh Bachchan) also arrived to support Aaradhya at the event.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were photographed with their six-year-old daughter at the venue.

On the day of her performance, Aaradhya enthralled the audience with her contagious energy.



It sure looks like the children of the stars have a bright future ahead of them.