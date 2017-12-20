Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 20 2017
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji returns with inspiring portrayal of Tourette syndrome in 'Hichki'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 20, 2017

Rani Mukerji in 'Hichki'

Rani Mukerji is coming back to the silver screen after a gap of four years, with an inspiring portrayal of a teacher suffering from a neurological disorder in the upcoming film ‘Hichki’.

The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in ‘Mardaani’, is returning from her maternity break as Naina Mathur in ‘Hichki’, who dreams of being a teacher despite suffering from Tourette syndrome – a disorder which causes regular hiccups and involuntary gestures.

The movie celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope, as the 39-year-old Naina overcomes bullying and despair to realize her dreams.

The ‘Hichki’ trailer is now out. The film, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, is slated for release on February 23, 2018.

Rani, who herself overcame stammering in real life, earlier shared why she decided to take up her latest role. “As Rani, I play what I am but it’s always inspiring to be other people because I portray so many powerful women on screen, who eventually inspire me and others too,” she said.

This is the first film Rani will be seen in after her marriage to Yash Raj Films’ chairman Aditya Chopra. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'The Post': a Hollywood ode to journalism

'The Post': a Hollywood ode to journalism

 Updated 3 hours ago
New series of Narcos moves to Mexico

New series of Narcos moves to Mexico

 Updated 5 hours ago
Lady Gaga heads for Las Vegas concert residency

Lady Gaga heads for Las Vegas concert residency

 Updated 9 hours ago
Stage performances of Shah Rukh’s son, Aishwarya’s daughter go viral

Stage performances of Shah Rukh’s son, Aishwarya’s daughter go viral

 Updated 22 hours ago
K-pop star bemoans loneliness in suicide note

K-pop star bemoans loneliness in suicide note

 Updated yesterday
ESPN President Skipper resigns to deal with substance addiction

ESPN President Skipper resigns to deal with substance addiction

 Updated yesterday
Ranveer Singh seen bonding with Deepika’s father

Ranveer Singh seen bonding with Deepika’s father

 Updated 2 days ago
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

 Updated 2 days ago
'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM