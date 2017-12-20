Rani Mukerji returns with inspiring portrayal of Tourette syndrome in 'Hichki'

Rani Mukerji in 'Hichki'

Rani Mukerji is coming back to the silver screen after a gap of four years, with an inspiring portrayal of a teacher suffering from a neurological disorder in the upcoming film ‘Hichki’.

The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in ‘Mardaani’, is returning from her maternity break as Naina Mathur in ‘Hichki’, who dreams of being a teacher despite suffering from Tourette syndrome – a disorder which causes regular hiccups and involuntary gestures.

The movie celebrates self-belief, the resilience of human spirit and hope, as the 39-year-old Naina overcomes bullying and despair to realize her dreams.

The ‘Hichki’ trailer is now out. The film, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, is slated for release on February 23, 2018.

Rani, who herself overcame stammering in real life, earlier shared why she decided to take up her latest role. “As Rani, I play what I am but it’s always inspiring to be other people because I portray so many powerful women on screen, who eventually inspire me and others too,” she said.



This is the first film Rani will be seen in after her marriage to Yash Raj Films’ chairman Aditya Chopra.