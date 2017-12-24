10 Bollywood star kids who are ruling Instagram

The trend of Bollywood stars officially launching their children in the spotlight has changed now. The next generation of stars has started making their presence felt in the industry through their social media accounts.



Taking the route much travelled, these youngsters are active on all forms of social media as it has emerged to be the most popular form of building a fanbase.

Here are some of the celebrity kids you must follow on Instagram:

1) Navya Naveli Nanda

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan has become an internet sensation. Her account is full of vacation and party pictures with friends and family.

Paris A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on May 20, 2017 at 9:32am PDT





2) Aaliyah Kashyap

Daughter of ace-director Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah, is the perfect combination of graceful and goofy. The gorgeous diva isn't afraid to experiment with her style. She often posts photos with her father and we think its adorable.

A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahk9) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:34am PDT





3) Aaliyah Ebrahim

The daughter of Pooja Bedi is ready to become the next big thing. With an uncanny resemblance to her mother, Aaliyah has a mind of her own and refuses to be brought down by haters.

4) Ahan Shetty

The Instagram account of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, shows off his love for his family and football.

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

5) Krishna Shroff

The daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, Krishna, is quite active on social media and keeps her fan updated with her style statements and fashion sense.

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:01am PST

6) Paloma Thakeria

Daughter of yesteryear's actress Poonam Dhillon, Paloma is obsessed with sports, fitness and her dog.

Did you say chocolate A post shared by Paloma Thakeria Dhillon (@palomathakeriadhillon) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:28am PST



7) Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's son, Harshvardhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya. The movie may have failed to make its mark, but Harshvardhan more than makes up for it on his Instagram account.

Another one shot by the awesome @shotbynuno A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

8) Alaviaa Jaffrey

The Instagram of Javed Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa, shows her wanderlust and creative side.

A post shared by Alaviaa Jaaferi (@alaviaajaaferi) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT





9) Samara Tijori

The daughter of Deepak Tijori definitely has Bollywood on her mind. The dance-obsessed 20-year-old has assisted director Rohit Dhawan on Dishoom starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Dis mi @frontrowgypsy A post shared by Samara Tijori (@samaratijori) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

10) Aryan Khan

Last but not the least is Shah Rukh's son Aryan. The handsome lad's witticism can be gauged from his bio which reads: "Lets all just pretend that this is a really clever bio."

Staring contest with the sun A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:14am PDT







