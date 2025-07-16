Nick Cannon talks about his 'carelessness' as a father of 12

Nick Cannon's take on having a large family

Nick Cannon, an American comedian and television presenter who is the father of 12 children, recently opened up about his decision of having such a big family.

In an interview with Vulture, he said, he was not trying to have large family he revealed that it happened as a “by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids.”

During a candid conversation, he told the outlet, “It was also a little bit of, like, ‘Okay, God, how did I have five kids in one year?’ Probably careless activity.”

He further shared , “There was a point in time where I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m done.’ And, then I was like, ‘Who am I to say that?’ It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?”

For those unversed, Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different women. His first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan, were born in 2011 with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. After that he had children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.