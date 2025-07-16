Millie Bobby Brown treats fans with 'Stranger Things 5' new poster

Millie Bobby Brown shares new poster for 'Stranger Things' season 5

Millie Bobby Brown treated her fans by sharing a new poster for the upcoming fifth and final instalment of Stranger Things.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 21-year-old actress posted the final poster of the highly-anticipated horror show with a teaser release date.

"One more time - teaser tomorrow," she penned in the caption.

The poster depicts a group of friends fleeing from something in the background, all wearing matching red outfits.

As soon as Millie shared the post on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the new movie.

One of the internet users wrote, "screaming crying throwing up!!" while another one commented, "I love you, Millie !!!! Can’t wait."

"The final season is coming...since 2017 I've always loved this series," penned a third one.

It is pertinent to mention that the first teaser of the Stranger Things season 5 will hit Netflix on Wednesday, July 16.

However, the film will premiere on the streaming platform in November this year.