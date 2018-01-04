Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra back in New York to shoot for Quantico

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Priyanka on the sets of Quantico in NYC. Photo: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

After enjoying the season’s festivities in India, acting sensation Priyanka Chopra is back in chilly New York to resume filming scenes for her TV series Quantico.

The 35-year-old was spotted in a black coat with faux fur trim and snow boots in the city as she tried to stay warm on the set.

Priyanka also had ear muffs on and enjoyed hot beverage as she tried to fight the bone-chilling cold.

She was joined by New York-based actress Jennifer Hecht, whose character carried a gun as she strode alongside the Bollywood star.

Priyanka plays FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the ABC drama – a role that has catapulted her to international fame.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Fans express their love on Bollywood diva Deepika’s birthday

Fans express their love on Bollywood diva Deepika’s birthday

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
New York's Met sets mandatory fee, a first in 50 years

New York's Met sets mandatory fee, a first in 50 years

 Updated 4 hours ago
Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

Spotify boasts 70 million subscribers amid stock listing reports

 Updated 5 hours ago
'Chupan Chupai': Ahsan Khan's best performance yet!

'Chupan Chupai': Ahsan Khan's best performance yet!

 Updated 5 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019

'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019

 Updated 6 hours ago
Party or not? Golden Globes proves test for Hollywood sex scandal

Party or not? Golden Globes proves test for Hollywood sex scandal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Husband goals? Kohli wears wedding ring around his neck

Husband goals? Kohli wears wedding ring around his neck

Updated 20 hours ago
Cate Blanchett to head Cannes festival jury

Cate Blanchett to head Cannes festival jury

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM