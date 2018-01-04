Priyanka Chopra back in New York to shoot for Quantico

Priyanka on the sets of Quantico in NYC. Photo: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

After enjoying the season’s festivities in India, acting sensation Priyanka Chopra is back in chilly New York to resume filming scenes for her TV series Quantico.

The 35-year-old was spotted in a black coat with faux fur trim and snow boots in the city as she tried to stay warm on the set.

Priyanka also had ear muffs on and enjoyed hot beverage as she tried to fight the bone-chilling cold.

She was joined by New York-based actress Jennifer Hecht, whose character carried a gun as she strode alongside the Bollywood star.

Priyanka plays FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the ABC drama – a role that has catapulted her to international fame.