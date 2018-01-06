Noted Urdu poet Rasa Chughtai passes away at 90

KARACHI: Prominent Pakistani poet and literary figure Rasa Chughtai passed away late Friday night here in the city, Geo News reported. He was 90.

The poet's funeral prayers will be offered in Taj Mosque in Industrial Area, Korangi No. 5, after Zuhr today.



Chughtai was born in 1928, Sawai Madhopur Jaipur of pre-partition India's Jaipur state.



In his early days, he was associated with numerous newspapers and publications, including Hurriyet. Later, his collection of poems was published as Zanjeer-e-Hamsaigi.

The complete works of Chughtai — who also held expertise in ghazal-writing — were also published subsequently, called Tere Aane Ka Intezaar Raha.