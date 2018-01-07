Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s grand new house

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/File photo

Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s INR 21 crore apartment in Mumbai have been shared online, giving their fans new luxury goals.

The extravagant apartment, in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex, is spread over 5,500 square feet, and is the couple’s brand new dwelling in addition to their family home in Juhu, Mumbai, an apartment on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers in Worli, and a palatial villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls.

Here are some pictures of the apartment released by The Architectural Digest.

The living room
The dining room
Room overlooking the city
Bedroom
The grand lobby

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently filming ‘Fanne Khan’ co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Karan Johar-directed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Abhishek was last seen in 2016's Housefull 3 and hasn't yet announced his next project.

