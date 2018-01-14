Nadia Jamil speaks up about painful childhood abuse memory

Renowned Pakistani actress and activist Nadia Jamil opened up regarding the abuse she faced during her childhood days, revealing she’ was four when first sexually abused’.

The actress shared her painful memories in order to aware people about the issue of child abuse, which has gained widespread attention following the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur.

The actress said: “I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion. People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud, strong, loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me.”

The strongly worded message is a bid by the activist to make survivors speak up and not associate it with honour.

Meanwhile, in a series of revelation induced by the reporting of child abuse cases, model and entrepreneur Frieha Altaf also shared a similar story.

Altaf said she was abused by her cook at the age of six. “I was sexually abused by our cook at age 6. My parents took action but everyone remained silent as if it was my shame. At 34 I realised how it had impacted my life. The only shame is keeping SILENT,” she tweeted.



Following the news of little Zainab's murder, people from all walks of life in Pakistan showed outrage and deep sorrow. Apart from that, media personalities focused on the solution to the problem and spreading awareness regarding the issue of child abuse.