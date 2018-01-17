Deepika-starrer Padmaavat banned in four Indian states

The highly anticipated epic Padmaavat has been banned in Indian state Haryana, making it the fourth state to ban the movie. Photo: courtesy Padmaavat 2

The controversial movie was renamed as ‘Padmaavat’ and slated to be released on January 25. However, the movie has been banned in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and now Haryana, reported Times of India.

On Tuesday, the Haryana cabinet headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar formally approved the proposals made by two ministers Anil Vij and Vipul Goel to ban the film in the state. "Film Padmavati/Padmaavat banned in Haryana," Vij tweeted on Tuesday.

Controversial Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had quit as party's chief media coordinator in November, had led protests against the film and had even offered 10 crore as "reward to behead" Bhansali and the film's lead actor Deepika Padukone.

Padmaavat was earlier slated for release on December 1, but the studio had to defer it amid the controversy the film stirred up in sections of the country.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, angered many after the Shree Rajput Karni Sena alleged it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.

The group has been persistent in its demand for a ban on the movie ever since.