Pottermania: Fan-made Harry Potter prequel focuses on life of young Voldemort

A fanmade movie exploring the early years of Tom Marvolo Riddle and how he came to be Lord Voldemort released online recently and is making waves among Potterheads.

The film, titled "Voldemort: Origins of the Heir," is a 50-minute prequel that chronicles the story of Grisha McLaggen, the Griffyndor heir who spearheads the search for Tom Riddle.

The prequel takes place following the murder of the Hufflepuff heir, and McLaggen is under the impression that Riddle can still be redeemed. The film is narrated in flashbacks and accentuated with elaborate costumes, special effects and beautiful sets.

The movie has been shot within a budget of about $23,000.

The prequel has already had around six million views, with many of the fans praising it.





Earlier this year, Tryangle Films initially set up a Kickstarter page to fund Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, but the filmmakers landed into legal trouble with Warner Bros, according to Insider.



But in May director Gianmaria Pezzato shared that after a “confidential discussion” with the company, they were given the go ahead.

“The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non-profit way, obviously,” Pezzato said.

As a result of this negotiation, the whole movie is free to watch online.