Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan’s Raees most pirated Bollywood film of 2017

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Photo: File 

Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut movie Raees was the most pirated film of 2017, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a German piracy tracker, more than six million users shared Raees in peer-to-peer networks.

“I would love people to see Raees but not this way. It’s frustrating and all the more disheartening because the pirated prints are now getting HD quality,” the film’s director, Rahul Dholakia, told an Indian news outlet. 

“You put so much money and effort and theatrical sales get badly affected.”

Dholakia said that the talk of the film being uploaded online had started when it was being released. “I kept getting calls from the United States. On the day of the release, we brought it down on 175 sites.”

A report stated that India accounts for 60pc of the total file sharers of pirated movies online, while Pakistan accounts for 16pc.

In the list of most pirated movies, Raees was followed by Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which was released on the same date as Raees. As per the German piracy tracker, around five million watched Kaabil online.

The reason why Bollywood films are pirated is lack of unity, director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, told Pinkvilla

He added rampant piracy did not exist in the south as they took a united stand against the problem. “Bollywood is far from united,” Gupta said.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen says claim he molested daughter 'discredited'

Woody Allen says claim he molested daughter 'discredited'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Kevin Spacey investigated over third London assault: report

Kevin Spacey investigated over third London assault: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
Indian Supreme Court paves way for countrywide release of ‘Padmaavat’

Indian Supreme Court paves way for countrywide release of ‘Padmaavat’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Scathing Trump book 'Fire and Fury' heads to television

Scathing Trump book 'Fire and Fury' heads to television

 Updated 13 hours ago
Saba Qamar shares ‘humiliating’ experience at international airport

Saba Qamar shares ‘humiliating’ experience at international airport

 Updated 13 hours ago
Contested Versace murder drama hits US television

Contested Versace murder drama hits US television

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM