Is Hrithik Roshan marrying his ex-wife Sussanne, again?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - once the power couple of Bollywood

Once the power couple of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan went through a shocking divorce in 2013 after more than a decade of marriage.

But if media reports are to be believed, a marriage may be on the cards for the two good friends, again.

A close friend of the couple has hinted that they are trying to work it out.

“Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted the friend as saying.

However, a member of the Roshan family has dismissed the rumours. “They are done with one another — to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They’ve agreed to meet and spend time together for their children’s sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Susanne have their own separate lives.”

Despite parting their ways, the ex-couple have maintained cordial relations with each other, spending time with their two sons, taking off on vacations and even going out on dinner dates.

The two tied the knot on December 20, 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. In 2013, they filed for separation and got divorced in 2014 on amicable terms.