Scarlett Johansson jokes about daughter's 'rude' back-to-school timing

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Scarlett Johansson is balancing Hollywood glamour with everyday parenting duties.

While walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, the 40-year-old actress opened up to E! News about the hectic start of the school year for her family.

Johansson quipped, "My daughter's school started the day after Labor Day, which I think is rude actually. I was not prepared. It's been a very, very busy time, but it's incredibly exciting to be here at TIFF."

Johansson, who shares 11-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and 4-year-old son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost, admitted that while she’s politically outspoken, she works hard to preserve her children’s privacy. 

In past interviews, she’s explained that keeping them away from the spotlight is a conscious choice until they’re old enough to decide for themselves.

Moreover, she told Instyle earlier this year, “The anonymity of my children is very precious to me. The reality of being a public figure is that once you’re recognizable, you can never put that back in the bottle. So I try to preserve that for as long as possible.”

As per People's claims, Johansson is at TIFF to promote her new film Eleanor the Great, while also juggling school drop-offs, parenting, and family time.

