Karen Pittman reflects on her exit from 'And Just Like That...': Report

Karen Pittman shared her thoughts after the unexpected end of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival in which she starred for two seasons.

Pittman, who played Columbia Law professor Dr. Nya Wallace, departed the show ahead of season 3, citing scheduling conflicts with her other projects.

While her exit was announced in March 2024, she admitted that she was just as surprised as fans when showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that season 3, which aired its finale in August, would be the series’ last.

“I did not know it was happening,” Pittman told People at the September 9 premiere of The Morning Show season 4 in New York City. “Because I wasn’t on the show.”

Looking back on her two-season run, Pittman said she has “very fond memories” of joining the revival in 2021.

She said, “We started that show right after the pandemic, after COVID ended. What a privilege to do a story in 2021 where we were lifting up this incredible city — a comedy, something fun, something light.”

As per the outlet, the actress also reunited with her AJLT costar Sarita Choudhury at The Morning Show premiere.

“Sarita is here tonight. I’m looking forward to seeing her… We are on different coasts, so it’s going to be a fun reunion,” she said.

When announcing Pittman’s departure, Max praised her work, calling her portrayal of Nya Wallace “smart and stunning,” but confirmed that balancing three major roles, including Netflix’s Forever and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, wasn’t possible.

Now fully focused on her current projects, Pittman said that she’s grateful for the path she chose, “Mara Brock Akil has been centering women her entire career, and so I got the great gift of doing The Morning Show with all these incredible women, and I got to do this show with Mara Brock Akil.”