'Wicked' director gives major insight into upcoming sequel

Director reflects on struggles key characters face in 'Wicked 2'

The upcoming Wicked: For Good raises questions in Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) minds about what home is after the events of the original movie.

In this context, the film's director, Jon M. Chu, says two songs, which Stephen Schwartz has composed, have captured the struggle both the characters would face in the sequel

"They're questioning, 'What is home? And what happens when you are fighting for a home that you realize doesn't even want you there, or was never meant for you? the filmmaker shares in an interview with EW, on 'home', which is the main theme in the Wizard of Oz universe.

"Do you defend it? Do you fight for it? Does anyone else think of home the same as you? Those questions are very interesting and relevant to Elphaba's journey."

For Glinda, Jon gives insight from her perspective on the question of home. Glinda is the one who has to ultimately pop her own bubble. She has to leave her privilege to actually see other people's struggles and fight for justice and equality."

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also cautions fans about not seeing these songs linked to this time; instead, he says they are "timeless."

"They do what timeless stories do. They ask us elemental questions of being human, not just the great parts — the celebratory, joyful parts of being human — but the scary, dark parts that test us," the filmmaker notes.

"Everybody thinks it's about this time, and yet it's about all time. We are a little bit good and we all are a little bit wicked, and how do we navigate that?," he adds.

Wicked: For Good will be out on 21 Nov.