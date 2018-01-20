After title change, Padmaavat makers cover Deepika’s midriff in song

Before and after shots of Padmaavat's song Ghoomar starring Deepika Padukone. The actress' midriff has been masked in the Ghoomar. Photo credit: courtesy YouTube 1

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Padmaavat seems to land itself in one controversy after another.



After the change in title, the filmmakers have made significant cosmetic changes to the movie’s song Ghoomar to meet the guidelines advised by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The new version of the song, which has been recently uploaded without any announcement, replaces Deepika Padukone’s bare midriff with a computer-generated cloth.

After the song had released, the Rajput royalty had raised objections to Queen Padmini's [played by Deepika] character performing before an audience as according to their history, none of the Rajput maharanis has ever danced in front of anyone.

The community also raised objection over midriff of the queen being visible in the song.

Watch the video here:

Padmaavat, which is set to release on January 25, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in supporting roles. The film, produced at a reported budget of close to Rs 200 crore, was recently given a clean run at the box office after actor Akshay Kumar postponed the release of his social drama, PadMan, by one week.

