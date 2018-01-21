Lights, camera, action: Best of Filmfare Awards 2018

The glitzy and glamourous ceremony of the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 sure was a memorable affair.

The awards accounted for some major emotional moments of euphoria and gratitude from the winners, and the performances evoked a sense of wonder and oomph into the proceedings.



While Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu proved to be big winners, the Bollywood celebrities sure impressed everyone by putting their best foot forward.

Best moments:

Ranveer's out-of-the-world, energetic tribute to Bappi Lahiri, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rock Royalty #bappi A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:14pm PST

Manushi Chillar shakes a leg with Ranveer, SRK

Vidya grooving to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (female).

Best looks:

The 63rd edition of the Filmfare Awards 2018 featured Bollywood's leading actresses at their sartorial best — from Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia, each celebrity was a sight in their own right, decked in head-to-toe couture.

Sonam Kapoor wore a black Vera Wang ensemble with black pumps that she offsets with golden earrings.

#JioFilmfareAwards @sonamkapoor #verawang A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:16am PST





Kajol picks a velvet marsala off-shoulder gown with fringed cuffs by Manish Malhotra.

Lush! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:05am PST





Alia Bhatt resembles a dreamy princess in her Monsoori ruffled gown.







A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:31am PST

Madhuri Dixit-Nene's floral-inspired cold-shoulder A-line gown exuded a classic vibe.



Athiya Shetty looked like a dream in a dress by Tarek Sinno.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:03am PST

Pooja Hedge looks like a million bucks in this dress from Tony Ward’s fall winter 2017/18 collection.



Ranveer Singh pulled the best look of the night with his quirky homage to Indian cinema in a customised suit.

Suit suit karda? A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

The complete list of the winners can be viewed here.





