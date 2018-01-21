Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Sunday Jan 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Lights, camera, action: Best of Filmfare Awards 2018

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

The glitzy and glamourous ceremony of the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 sure was a memorable affair. 

The awards accounted for some major emotional moments of euphoria and gratitude from the winners, and the performances evoked a sense of wonder and oomph into the proceedings. 

While Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu proved to be big winners, the Bollywood celebrities sure impressed everyone by putting their best foot forward. 

Best moments: 

Ranveer's out-of-the-world, energetic tribute to Bappi Lahiri, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Rock Royalty  #bappi

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Manushi Chillar shakes a leg with Ranveer, SRK

Vidya grooving to her song before receiving her award for Best Actor (female). 

Best looks:

The 63rd edition of the Filmfare Awards 2018 featured Bollywood's leading actresses at their sartorial best — from Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia, each celebrity was a sight in their own right, decked in head-to-toe couture.

Sonam Kapoor wore a black Vera Wang ensemble with black pumps that she offsets with golden earrings.

#JioFilmfareAwards @sonamkapoor #verawang

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on


Kajol picks a velvet marsala off-shoulder gown with fringed cuffs by Manish Malhotra.

Lush!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Lo Behold! @kajol looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on


Alia Bhatt resembles a dreamy princess in her Monsoori ruffled gown.


A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Madhuri Dixit-Nene's floral-inspired cold-shoulder A-line gown exuded a classic vibe.

Athiya Shetty looked like a dream in a dress by Tarek Sinno.

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

Pooja Hedge looks like a million bucks in this dress from Tony Ward’s fall winter 2017/18 collection. 

Ranveer Singh pulled the best look of the night with his quirky homage to Indian cinema in a customised suit.

Suit suit karda?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The complete list of the winners can be viewed here.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium bags Filmfare for best movie

Saba Qamar-starrer Hindi Medium bags Filmfare for best movie

Updated 2 hours ago
Sundance debuts dark tale of triplets split at birth

Sundance debuts dark tale of triplets split at birth

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

 Updated 11 hours ago
Danny McBride to play Crocodile Dundee's son in new movie

Danny McBride to play Crocodile Dundee's son in new movie

 Updated 23 hours ago
After title change, Padmaavat makers cover Deepika’s midriff in song

After title change, Padmaavat makers cover Deepika’s midriff in song

Updated yesterday
Robert Redford: #MeToo is ‘tipping point’ for Hollywood

Robert Redford: #MeToo is ‘tipping point’ for Hollywood

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980s

Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct in 1980s

 Updated yesterday
Hollywood producers issue anti-harassment guidelines

Hollywood producers issue anti-harassment guidelines

 Updated yesterday
India´s top court acquits Bollywood director of raping American scholar

India´s top court acquits Bollywood director of raping American scholar

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM