Salman Khan to debut in China with Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Chinese fans have taken a liking to Bollywood with three Aamir Khan releases (PK, Dandal, Secret Superstar) breaking records at the box office in China. The success of Aamir’s films has led to another Khan taking his talents to China.



Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan will hit Chinese theatres on March 2. The movie will be dubbed in Chinese and open across over 8,000 screens.

Released in 2015, the movie follows the story of Salman Khan’s character who goes to lengths to reunite a Pakistani girl with her family after they had been separated during a trip to India.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor playing supporting characters.