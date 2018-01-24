These adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan will make your day

Taimur Ali Khan sure has become an internet sensation, we cannot help but gush over his cuteness as more of his photos surface.

His photos have become an everyday phenomenon on the internet and don't take time to go viral.

Recently, a picture of his with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan has now gone viral where Kareena is seen holding him in arms.

Photo: Instagram Photo: Instagram

The son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday on December 20, 2017, at the Pataudi Palace.



An unseen photo surfaced recently in which Taimur looks super-cute as he plays with daddy Saif.

Photo: Instagram

In another picture, Taimur donned in a blue pyjama suit can be seen combing his hair with a baby hairbrush with a kid leaning before him.

Photo: Instagram

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had shared that he understands why media is obsessed with his son. “Taimur is rather delectable, so I don’t blame anyone. It’s a price he has to pay for it,” Saif had said.

Kareena too had echoed Saif’s sentiments and had said, “My son is the gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically.”