Who are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses?

If you always wondered about the top earners of B-Town then look no further because here are the details of the highest paid actresses, as per a Cosmopolitan report.

If you thought the top earner was Kareena, Katrina or even Priyanka, then we ask you to reconsider. It’s the doe-eyed damsel Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone

The actress, whose upcoming film ‘Padmaavat’ is currently under fire and mired in controversies, is the highest earner of the entertainment industry. The actress earns INR 10-12 crore per movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Whether you like her or not, you cannot help admire Kangana for her gumption and acting chops. The actress earns 10-11 crore per movie, being closely behind Deepika.

Kareena Kapoor

At the third spot is Bebo, in case you were wondering where the 'Jab We Met' actress is on the list. Being from a family of ace performers and herself having acted in several hit films, the actress is rightly placed in the list with a salary of INR 9 to 10 crore.

Priyanka Chopra

Here is the ‘Quantico’ actress earning INR8-9 crore per movie. Even though this only states her Bollywood salary, her Hollywood income doesn’t lag behind. As per a Forbes report, she was among the top 10 highest paid TV actresses for 2016.

Vidya Balan

Sassy and super talented Vidya is famous for her unconventional and bold roles. She gets INR6-7 crore per film.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina is one of the Bollywood’s leading ladies and earns the same as Vidya on average, INR6-7 crore.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is known for her strong performances, depicting women of substance. The actress earns INR5 crore per film.

Alia Bhatt

The perky actress is known for portraying vivacious roles and has come a long way since her debut. Bhatt makes around INR4-5 crore per movie.

Sonakshi Sinha

The ‘Noor’ actress has proved her mettle in the industry through her performances. Sonakshi gets paid INR4 crore per project.

Shraddha Kapoor

The ‘Ek Villian’ star is the last one on the list with an amount of INR 3 crore per movie.