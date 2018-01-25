Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Bollywood's controversial film 'Padmaavat' was released in Pakistan on Wednesday after it got the go-ahead from the Censor Board of Pakistan.

The film was cleared, by the Central Board of Film Censors, without any excision. 

Chairman of Pakistan Censor Board Mobashir Hasan, on twitter, confirmed the release of the movie.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh are playing the lead characters in the movie.

The Indian Censor Board ordered that the film's name be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat and some scenes be removed after receiving threats from Indian extremists.

The Supreme Court had paved the way for its nationwide release after some states issued notifications banning the film.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Padmaavat' releases in India amid high security

'Padmaavat' releases in India amid high security

 Updated 12 hours ago
Elton John to ‘go out with a bang’ on final tour

Elton John to ‘go out with a bang’ on final tour

 Updated 12 hours ago
Meryl Streep joins HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ season two

Meryl Streep joins HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ season two

 Updated 12 hours ago
Mark E. Smith, mercurial post-punk voice of The Fall, dead at 60

Mark E. Smith, mercurial post-punk voice of The Fall, dead at 60

 Updated 14 hours ago
Culture cannot be imposed on others, says Karan Johar

Culture cannot be imposed on others, says Karan Johar

Updated 13 hours ago
Middle Eastern filmmakers celebrate historic Oscar nominations

Middle Eastern filmmakers celebrate historic Oscar nominations

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Who are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses?

Who are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses?

 Updated 24 hours ago
'Padmaavat' row intensifies, protests escalate in several Indian states

'Padmaavat' row intensifies, protests escalate in several Indian states

 Updated yesterday
Rampage against Padmaavat in India's Ahmedabad

Rampage against Padmaavat in India's Ahmedabad

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM