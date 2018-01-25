Bollywood epic Padmaavat releases in Pakistani cinemas

Bollywood's controversial film 'Padmaavat' was released in Pakistan on Wednesday after it got the go-ahead from the Censor Board of Pakistan.



The film was cleared, by the Central Board of Film Censors, without any excision.

Chairman of Pakistan Censor Board Mobashir Hasan, on twitter, confirmed the release of the movie.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh are playing the lead characters in the movie.

The Indian Censor Board ordered that the film's name be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat and some scenes be removed after receiving threats from Indian extremists.

The Supreme Court had paved the way for its nationwide release after some states issued notifications banning the film.