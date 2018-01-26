Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 26 2018
Web Desk

Is Hrithik casting Sara Ali Khan in his new film?

Web Desk

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Sara Ali Khan the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will make her film debut with Kedarnath in December 2018.

Even before her debut, Sara has been making news for new movie offers. First, it was a film opposite Arjun Kapoor and now it seems even Hrithik Roshan is interested in the young actress for Super 30.

According to reports in the India media, Hrithik has even pitched Sara to Super 30 director Vikas Bahl. 

Hrithik Roshan has already started shooting for Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and is expected to be released early 2019.  

