Grammys 2018: the complete list of winners

Monday Jan 29, 2018
NEW YORK: Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys on a night that featured powerful #MeToo moments, especially from Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of her song "Praying," about her struggles with former producer Dr Luke.
Mars won all of the awards for which he was nominated.
More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy voted to determine the winners of the Grammys, which were handed out in New York at Madison Square Garden.
Here is a list of winners in key categories:
Album of the year
Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino
4:44 – Jay-Z
Damn – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber
The Story of OJ – Jay-Z
Humble. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber
4:44 – Jay-Z
Issues – Julia Michaels
1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat Alessia Cara and Khalid
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER
Kenny Chesney - Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum - Heart Break
Little Big Town - The Breaker
Thomas Rhett - Life Changes
Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 1 - WINNER
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle - WINNER
Cinco - Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman
What Now? - Kevin Hart
4:44 – Jay-Z
Damn – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – Pink
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Alessia Cara - WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Prblms – 6lack
Crew – Goldlink feat Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy
Family Feud – Jay-Z feat Beyoncé
Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar feat Rihanna - WINNER
Love Galore – SZA feat Travis Scott
Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook
Andromeda – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Tonite – LCD Soundsystem - WINNER
Line Of Sight – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Migration – Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk - WINNER
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – Odesza
What Now – Sylvan Esso
You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen - WINNER
The Promise – Chris Cornell
Run – Foo Fighters
No Good – Kaleo
Go To War – Nothing More
Invisible Enemy – August Burns Red
Black Hoodie – Body Count
Forever – Code Orange
Sultan’s Curse – Mastodon - WINNER
Clockworks – Meshuggah
Metallica – Atlas, Rise!
K.Flay – Blood in the Cut
Nothing More – Go to War
Foo Fighters - Run – WINNER
Avenge Sevenfold – The Stage
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still – Portugal The Man - WINNER
Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Get You – Daniel Caesar feat Kali Uchis
Distraction – Kehlani
High – Ledisi
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER
The Weekend – SZA
PJ Morton – First Began
Khalid – Location
Childish Gambino – Redbone
SZA – Supermodel
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like - WINNER
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Jay -Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – Humble - WINNER
Migos feat Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule – Ledisi
24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER
Gumbo – PJ Morton
Feel the Real – Musiq Soulchild
Sam Huny – Body Like a Back Road
Alison Krauss – Losing You
Miranda Lambert – Tin Man
Maren Morris – I Could Use a Love Song
Chris Stapleton – Either Way – WINNER
Little Big Town – Better Man
Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road
Chris Stapleton – Broken Halos - Winner
Midland – Drinkin’ Problem
Miranda Lambert – Tin Man
6lack – Free 6lack
Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – Ctrl
the Weeknd – Starboy – WINNER
Up All Night – Beck
Makeba – Jain
The Story of OJ – Jay-Z
Humble – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft Alessia Cara & Khalid
Comments