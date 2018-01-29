Grammys 2018: the complete list of winners

(L-R) Producers Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, and Ray Charles McCullough II of The Stereotypes pose backstage with the awards for Best R&B Song and Song Of The Year for Bruno Mars´ "That´s What I Like". Photo: REUTERS

NEW YORK: Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys on a night that featured powerful #MeToo moments, especially from Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of her song "Praying," about her struggles with former producer Dr Luke.

Mars won all of the awards for which he was nominated.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy voted to determine the winners of the Grammys, which were handed out in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the year



Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

4:44 – Jay-Z

Damn – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "24K Magic." Photo: REUTERS





Record of the year

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

The Story of OJ – Jay-Z

Humble. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER





Song of the year

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

4:44 – Jay-Z

Issues – Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat Alessia Cara and Khalid

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER





Country album

Kenny Chesney - Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum - Heart Break

Little Big Town - The Breaker

Thomas Rhett - Life Changes

Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 1 - WINNER





Best comedy album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle - WINNER

Cinco - Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman

What Now? - Kevin Hart

Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album for "The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas". Photo: REUTERS





Best rap album

4:44 – Jay-Z

Damn – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator

Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for "Damn." PhotoL REUTERS





Best pop solo performance

Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

Praying – Kesha

Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

What About Us – Pink

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran - WINNER





Best new artist

Alessia Cara - WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. Photo: REUTERS





Best rap/sung performance

Prblms – 6lack

Crew – Goldlink feat Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Family Feud – Jay-Z feat Beyoncé

Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar feat Rihanna - WINNER

Love Galore – SZA feat Travis Scott





Best dance recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook

Andromeda – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Tonite – LCD Soundsystem - WINNER

Line Of Sight – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair





Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration – Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk - WINNER

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – Odesza

What Now – Sylvan Esso





Best Rock Performance

You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen - WINNER

The Promise – Chris Cornell

Run – Foo Fighters

No Good – Kaleo

Go To War – Nothing More





Best Metal Performance

Invisible Enemy – August Burns Red

Black Hoodie – Body Count

Forever – Code Orange

Sultan’s Curse – Mastodon - WINNER

Clockworks – Meshuggah

Kesha (C) performs with (from L to R) Bebe Rexha, Cindy Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. Photo: AFP





Best rock song

Metallica – Atlas, Rise!

K.Flay – Blood in the Cut

Nothing More – Go to War

Foo Fighters - Run – WINNER

Avenge Sevenfold – The Stage





Pop vocal album

Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay

Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey

Evolve – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

Joanne – Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran - WINNER





Pop duo/group performance

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still – Portugal The Man - WINNER

Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara





Best R&B performance

Get You – Daniel Caesar feat Kali Uchis

Distraction – Kehlani

High – Ledisi

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER

The Weekend – SZA





Best R&B song

PJ Morton – First Began

Khalid – Location

Childish Gambino – Redbone

SZA – Supermodel

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like - WINNER





Best rap performance

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Jay -Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Humble - WINNER

Migos feat Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer." Photo: REUTERS





Best R&B album

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER

Gumbo – PJ Morton

Feel the Real – Musiq Soulchild





Best country solo performance

Sam Huny – Body Like a Back Road

Alison Krauss – Losing You

Miranda Lambert – Tin Man

Maren Morris – I Could Use a Love Song

Chris Stapleton – Either Way – WINNER

Country Singer Chris Stapleton poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. Photo: AFP





Best country song

Little Big Town – Better Man

Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

Chris Stapleton – Broken Halos - Winner

Midland – Drinkin’ Problem

Miranda Lambert – Tin Man





Best urban contemporary album

6lack – Free 6lack

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

the Weeknd – Starboy – WINNER





Best music video

Up All Night – Beck

Makeba – Jain

The Story of OJ – Jay-Z

Humble – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft Alessia Cara & Khalid