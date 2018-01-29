Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Grammys 2018: the complete list of winners

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Monday Jan 29, 2018

(L-R) Producers Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, and Ray Charles McCullough II of The Stereotypes pose backstage with the awards for Best R&B Song and Song Of The Year for Bruno Mars´ "That´s What I Like". Photo: REUTERS
 

NEW YORK: Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys on a night that featured powerful #MeToo moments, especially from Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of her song "Praying," about her struggles with former producer Dr Luke.

Mars won all of the awards for which he was nominated.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy voted to determine the winners of the Grammys, which were handed out in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the year

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

4:44 – Jay-Z

Damn – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "24K Magic." Photo: REUTERS


Record of the year

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

The Story of OJ – Jay-Z

Humble. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER


Song of the year

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

4:44 – Jay-Z

Issues – Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 – Logic feat Alessia Cara and Khalid

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER


Country album

Kenny Chesney - Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum - Heart Break

Little Big Town - The Breaker

Thomas Rhett - Life Changes

Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 1 - WINNER


Best comedy album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas - Dave Chappelle - WINNER

Cinco - Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust - Sarah Silverman

What Now? - Kevin Hart

Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album for "The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas". Photo: REUTERS 
 


Best rap album

4:44 – Jay-Z

Damn – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator

Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for "Damn." PhotoL REUTERS 


Best pop solo performance

Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

Praying – Kesha

Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

What About Us – Pink

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran - WINNER


Best new artist

Alessia Cara - WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. Photo: REUTERS 


Best rap/sung performance

Prblms – 6lack

Crew – Goldlink feat Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy

Family Feud – Jay-Z feat Beyoncé

Loyalty. – Kendrick Lamar feat Rihanna - WINNER

Love Galore – SZA feat Travis Scott


Best dance recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook

Andromeda – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Tonite – LCD Soundsystem - WINNER

Line Of Sight – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair


Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration – Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk - WINNER

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – Odesza

What Now – Sylvan Esso


Best Rock Performance

You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen - WINNER

The Promise – Chris Cornell

Run – Foo Fighters

No Good – Kaleo

Go To War – Nothing More


Best Metal Performance

Invisible Enemy – August Burns Red

Black Hoodie – Body Count

Forever – Code Orange

Sultan’s Curse – Mastodon - WINNER

Clockworks – Meshuggah

Kesha (C) performs with (from L to R) Bebe Rexha, Cindy Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. Photo: AFP
 


Best rock song

Metallica – Atlas, Rise!

K.Flay – Blood in the Cut

Nothing More – Go to War

Foo Fighters - Run – WINNER

Avenge Sevenfold – The Stage


Pop vocal album

Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay

Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey

Evolve – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

Joanne – Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran - WINNER


Pop duo/group performance

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Despacito – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still – Portugal The Man - WINNER

Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara


Best R&B performance

Get You – Daniel Caesar feat Kali Uchis

Distraction – Kehlani

High – Ledisi

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars - WINNER

The Weekend – SZA


Best R&B song

PJ Morton – First Began

Khalid – Location

Childish Gambino – Redbone

SZA – Supermodel

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like - WINNER


Best rap performance

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Jay -Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Humble - WINNER

Migos feat Lil Uzi Vert – Bad and Boujee

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer." Photo: REUTERS


Best R&B album

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars - WINNER

Gumbo – PJ Morton

Feel the Real – Musiq Soulchild


Best country solo performance

Sam Huny – Body Like a Back Road

Alison Krauss – Losing You

Miranda Lambert – Tin Man

Maren Morris – I Could Use a Love Song

Chris Stapleton – Either Way – WINNER

Country Singer Chris Stapleton poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. Photo: AFP 
 


Best country song

Little Big Town – Better Man

Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road

Chris Stapleton – Broken Halos - Winner

Midland – Drinkin’ Problem

Miranda Lambert – Tin Man


Best urban contemporary album

6lack – Free 6lack

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

the Weeknd – Starboy – WINNER


Best music video

Up All Night – Beck

Makeba – Jain

The Story of OJ – Jay-Z

Humble – Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft Alessia Cara & Khalid

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Kesha rallies Grammys in fierce anti-abuse statement

Kesha rallies Grammys in fierce anti-abuse statement

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran picks up two pop Grammys

Ed Sheeran picks up two pop Grammys

 Updated 4 hours ago
Official song of Pakistan Super League 3 released

Official song of Pakistan Super League 3 released

 Updated 15 hours ago
Jay-Z makes peace with Grammys as he is honoured at Clive Davis party

Jay-Z makes peace with Grammys as he is honoured at Clive Davis party

 Updated 21 hours ago
Out on a limb: Vanity Fair's curious cover

Out on a limb: Vanity Fair's curious cover

 Updated yesterday
Post-Sundance, female filmmakers find Hollywood dream elusive

Post-Sundance, female filmmakers find Hollywood dream elusive

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Theater cancels Woody Allen musical after revived accusation

Theater cancels Woody Allen musical after revived accusation

 Updated yesterday
Germany's first #MeToo case: TV director Dieter Wedel hit with abuse scandal

Germany's first #MeToo case: TV director Dieter Wedel hit with abuse scandal

 Updated yesterday
#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM