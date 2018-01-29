Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor is excited to share screen space for first time with the father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor is excited to share screen space for first time with the father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

The actress announced her new film going on the floors by sharing a picture of the clap from its sets.

On Instagram, she wrote along, “Ek Ladki ko dekha! My first shot with my father after 10 years in this industry! Thank you @shellychopradhar for writing something compelling enough for me to take the plunge and thank you #vidhuvinodchopra for making it happen!”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a line from the popular song from Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor's iconic film 1942: A Love Story.



The movie is being directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister, Shelly Dhar and it also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had tweeted, “Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter @AnilKapoor [email protected] presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ releasing Oct 12! Produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms. Best of luck #ShellyChopraDhar on her directorial debut! @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi #ELKDTAL.”

Anil Kapoor posted an interesting reply to this and said: “There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I’m nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor #ELKDTAL.”

The movie is expected to release later this year on October 12.

