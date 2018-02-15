Kohli ‘blown away’ by Anushka’s horror avatar in ‘Pari’

Screenshot from the Pari trailer

Virat Kohli is brimming with pride for Anushka Sharma’s performance in her upcoming horror film ‘Pari’.

The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film’s trailer, which is finally out and is enough to scare anyone out of their wits.

“Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already.. Can’t wait..,” Kohli tweeted.

Sharing the Pari trailer on Twitter, Anushka wrote, “This Holi, the devil’s out to play..”

Pari, Anushka’s third production, will be her first film after her marriage to Kohli at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11.

The film, which stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, will hit theatres on March 2.