Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Kohli ‘blown away’ by Anushka’s horror avatar in ‘Pari’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Screenshot from the Pari trailer 

Virat Kohli is brimming with pride for Anushka Sharma’s performance in her upcoming horror film ‘Pari’.

The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film’s trailer, which is finally out and is enough to scare anyone out of their wits.

“Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already.. Can’t wait..,” Kohli tweeted.

Sharing the Pari trailer on Twitter, Anushka wrote, “This Holi, the devil’s out to play..”

Pari, Anushka’s third production, will be her first film after her marriage to Kohli at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11.

The film, which stars Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, will hit theatres on March 2.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Pope Francis documentary to hit US theaters in May

Pope Francis documentary to hit US theaters in May

 Updated 13 hours ago
Berlin film fest turns down #MeToo plea to turn red carpet black

Berlin film fest turns down #MeToo plea to turn red carpet black

 Updated 24 hours ago
Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ teaser will give you nightmares

Anushka Sharma’s ‘Pari’ teaser will give you nightmares

Updated yesterday
Afghan institute, Metallica win music's 'Nobel Prize'

Afghan institute, Metallica win music's 'Nobel Prize'

 Updated yesterday
Taylor Swift shakes off copyright lawsuit over hit song

Taylor Swift shakes off copyright lawsuit over hit song

 Updated 2 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan shares heartwarming moment with Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartwarming moment with Dilip Kumar

Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Bold, black and beautiful, 'Black Panther' hopes for cultural shift

Bold, black and beautiful, 'Black Panther' hopes for cultural shift

 Updated 3 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

 Updated 3 days ago
Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets

Disney raises prices of some US theme park tickets

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM