Tuesday Feb 20 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah

Karachi sisters showcase ‘modest wear’ at LFW

Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

LONDON: Two sisters from Karachi showcased their ‘modest wear’ clothes at the London Fashion Week (LFW) and won applause.

Shenila and Anila Hussain showcased their clothes at the Millennium Hotel near West Kensington, facilitated by the House of iKons. 

The “black and white” designs that were displayed are a favourite of a significant number of Muslim women, particularly those in the middle east and the west, who want to dress up stylishly but modestly.

The sisters told Geo News that they are creating fusion of the east and the west. Shenila is based in Karachi, but Anila is based in Switzerland and the brand is present in three cities namely London, Geneva and Karachi.

They said that at the core of ‘The Grandeur of Sophia’ lies a call and an expectation for women’s rights and the promotion of gender equality at workplaces all across the globe.

The sisters said that their collections have been exhibited and showcased at the Montreux Moda and Globus, Switzerland, London and Swiss Manor fashion week.

The two said that their brand is passionate about incorporating social aspects into the design work and focuses on empowering women by creating livelihoods for them and also by generating funds which helps educate their children.

They told Geo News that their creativity carries a strong message of women’s emancipation, their struggles serve as an inspiration to those who dare to dream.

Shenila and Anila said that their designs give women a choice on what to wear which is stylish, modern and at the same time high-end fashion.

