Ashley Tisdale spills marriage secret with husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale shares secret of her successful marriage with Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale has revealed the key to her successful marriage.

The actress, who tied the knot with Christopher French in 2014, finally spilled the secret to their marriage.

Ashley said, “No matter what in life, things change.”

“I think the biggest thing is to always just try to stay on the same page throughout that,” she added.

As per Ashley, the key to successful marriage is “communication.” She said, “Communication is key on everything. That's a big one for us.”

Ashley Tisdale who shares Christopher French share two daughters: Jupiter, 4 and Emerson, 10 months old, said, “We definitely had a really good foundation of years to just learn about each other before having kids, which I think is so important because just kids change everything,”

“One of the things I noticed is that it brings out the flaws more in each other, the flaws that you've always known about your person. You're like, 'Oh, it's fine.' But then when you have kids, it is, "Oh my God." It bothers you more for some reason.”

“But then there's some people I know that literally get married and have kids, and they're really great, too. So, I don't know. Everyone is different,” she said, adding that it's a “good thing” that they found each other at the “right time.”