Lena Dunham explains her decision to step back from acting

Photo: Lena Dunham reveals intense public scrutiny made her step back from acting

Lena Dunham recently discussed why she chose to say goodbye to her acting career.

While speaking to The Independent, the 39-year-old told weighed in on her decision to "step back" from acting and focus more on directing.

Explaining that her decision was sparked because of the scrutiny about her appearance.

"Having my body dissected was a reason that I chose in general to step back from acting," she began and noted, "a little bit more and focus on my writing and my directing, and also just make different kinds of choices as an actor."

In addition to this, Lena admitted that her own issues in life inspired her new TV show, Too Much.

Sharing what the show revolves around, Lena revealed, "It’s about your appetite for food, your appetite for life, your wants, your needs, your desires, and it comes in lots of forms, whether you’re told you’re ‘too much’ or ‘messy’ or ‘needy’ or ‘a lot’."

She asserted, "What’s ironic is that calling someone ‘too much’ is a really easy way to diminish them."

For those unversed, Lena Dunham has been creating content from a very young age.

While attending Oberlin College, she produced one of her early films, Pressure, which was released in 2006.

She made debut as a writer, director, and actress in 2009 with Creative Nonfiction.