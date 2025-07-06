Jason Kelce blasted over controversial Fourth of July post

Jason Kelce offends with Fourth of July post

Jason Kelce is being rebuked over his recent statement shared on account of the Fourth of July.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player took to Instagram on Friday with a beachside video of several fireworks over the water.

“Man I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American!” the former NFL star captioned the post.

“Cheers to you oh beautiful America,” Jason concluded his post, which also earned a like from his popular brother, Travis Kelce.

However, his fans could not unanimously resonate with the zeal and zest felt in his post, calling out Jason's privilege.

“I love you, bro, but your privilege is showing. You are able to set things aside, but not everyone has that privilege,” one follower wrote to Jason, 37, who recently showed his American pride by wearing an American flag-themed speedo to a charity event.

A second netizen added, “I really do love you Jason but no, we actually can’t just set aside our differences. The reason why I say that is because I actually do love this country and what this country is becoming is not something I’m proud of. But I think you know that.”

A third commenter was as alarmed, saying, “Dude, no. This caption is so beyond tone deaf and insulting. People are suffering. People will die because of what’s happening. Human rights are being lost. Do better. This is actually horrendous.”

“I’m not going to lie and say that I understand that you’re coming from a place of wanting unity but this caption is really disappointing,” echoed another person.