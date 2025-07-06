Tiger Woods set to marry THIS American socialite?

Tiger Woods set to marry American socialite Vanessa Trump?

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are all set to take their relationship to next level.

The couple, who have been secretly dating each other for a while, are looking forward to spending their lives together.

Speaking about professional golfer and his socialite girlfriend, an insider reveals how the two of them are feeling about one another.

“They’re very serious,” the insider said, adding, “Wedding bells serious.”

“She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny,” the source said of the bond between Woods and Trump.

“They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents.”

This comes after it was previously reported that Woods and Trump are hoping for a lowkey romance.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” the pro golfer captioned a photo of them loved-up together on X.

“We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” another added.