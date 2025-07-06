Sharon Osbourne opens up about band 'disinvited' from Black Sabbath show

Sharon Osbourne aims to expose band after uninviting from Black Sabbath show

Sharon Osbourne is set to reveal a band that was uninvited from the Black Sabbath farewell show.

Sharon, wife and the manager of Ozzy Osbourne, recently spilled to Billboard that one band was dismissed from performing at the all-day event Back to Beginning, which was held on Saturday at Villa Park in Birmingham.

She claimed that the change of plans resulted from the anonymous band wanting “to make a profit, and it’s not the time to make a profit.”

All profits from the event are to be shared equally between three different charities, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Sharon added that she will soon reveal the name of the band. “After the show I’ll let everybody know who it was,” she added. “I think people will be shocked.”

The other rock icons that partook in acts at Ozzy's farewell show were Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax & Rival Sons, Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Dave Ellefson, and Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit).

The farewell show came as Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in recent years and is undergoing several surgeries to correct an injury sustained in a 2003 quad-biking accident.