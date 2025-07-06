Ozzy Osbourne marks exit with ‘last song ever' at farewell gig

Ozzy Osbourne makes final live appearance at ‘Back To The Beginning' show

The Prince of Darkness just took his final bow!

Performing in front of 40,000 people at the Villa Park in Birmingham, a fireworks display mesmerized the audience as the metal legends, Black Sabbath, comprised of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward bid their fans farewell at the Back To The Beginning gig.

Ozzy, who struggles with multiple health issue including Parkinson’s disease, remained seated on the revolving stage as he performed four of the most popular songs from his band, War Pigs, NIB, Iron Man and Paranoid.

Introducing their 1970 track, the vocalist told his fans, “Unfortunately, we've come to our last song, ever. Go f**king crazy! Come on!"

His comeback came after the metal pioneer was forced into retirement due to multiple surgeries in the back, Covid-19 lockdowns as well as his struggle with the neurological disorder.

But Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, made sure he bid farewell to his fans and music in an event which has been deemed as “the biggest event in heavy metal history.”

Alongside Black Sabbath, the audience saw performances by iconic Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Gojira and Anthrax.