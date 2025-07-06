Victoria Beckham begged BFF to act as mediator amid Brooklyn feud: Source

Photo: Victoria Beckham’s BFF steps in to mend bond with son Brooklyn: Source

David Beckham’s wife Victoria and his son Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly at odds with each other.

However, a new report of Closer Magazine established that one of the fashion designer’s close friends has come to help.

Reportedly, Eva Longoria, who is also close to Brooklyn, has come to rescue the mother-son bond.

Spilling the beans on Eva’s role as a mediator between the families, a source told the outlet, “Eva and Brooklyn have always been extremely close. Eva’s known Brooklyn since he was eight and he sees her as a cool aunt figure, turning to her in times of trouble.”

“Eva’s heartbroken by the feud and while she’s obviously been supporting Vic, she’s also reached out to Brooklyn to let him know that she’s here for him,” they added.

In conclusion, the tipster noted about the wife of David Beckham’s tear urged Eva to take action even though she was reluctant to interfere in the Beckham’s family matter earlier.

“As a result, in one of Vic’s tearful breakdowns recently she begged Eva to step in and act as mediator in a desperate bid to try to settle this feud and get Brooklyn to talk to her,” they concluded.