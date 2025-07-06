Sam Fender cancels several gigs amid new health scare

Sam Fender announces break from gigs amid health struggle

Sam Fender is stepping back from scheduled shows due to health woes.

The singer, 31, made the announcement on Friday, revealing that one of his vocal cords is suffering from haemorrhage.

"On stage at Silverstone, I could feel that things were a lot harder than usual. I felt I needed to push a lot harder to sing - this is never a good sign," the musician wrote after headlining the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Thursday evening.

"I've been advised to be on vocal restriction and to not sing for the next 14 days," noted Fender, who revealed that he was previously found to have "slightly swollen" vocal cords when he had an ENT checkup before the Thursday performance but was allowed to proceed with the show

"If I were to play at these next shows I would risk causing lasting damage to my vocal cords. This means I cannot perform at the upcoming Roch Werchter, Down the Rabbit Hole, NOS Live and Montreux Jazz Festivals," he further told his social media followers.

"I’m so sorry to everyone who is coming to those festivals with our show in mind," he lamented before wrapping up his statement.

Fender has suffered from physical health problems previously as well, including respiratory infections, laryngitis, and tonsillitis, leading to cancelled shows over the years.

Fans were gutted that Fender did not appear at Glastonbury this year after rampant rumours suggesting he would play a secret set.

Fender recently released his third studio album, People Watching, in February of this year. Since then, he has been on a musical tour.