‘Don’t use everything to make news’: Mahira defends Javed Sheikh after LSA controversy

Mahira Khan won the award for Best Actress for her film Verna at the 17th Lux Style Awards, but that was not the only reason she was in the news.



Soon after the glamorous ceremony was over, a video went viral on twitter showing veteran actor and director Javed Sheikh trying to kiss Mahira on her cheek as she comes up on the stage to receive her award.

Some twitterati, however, claimed Mahira was made to feel uncomfortable which is why she turned her head away from Sheikh.The actress put to rest such claims in a tweet today, saying that not everything should be used to make news.

"I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people!”



Mahira called Sheikh “a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry", saying she would always vouch for him.



