Stylist Nabila tells makeup and hair trends to look out for this summer

Celebrity stylist and image consultant Nabila has come to our rescue as summers are approaching and humidity; the sworn enemy of our style and makeup, is in near sight.

The stylist appeared on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ and shared what is in these summers and what’s not.

As for hair, the stylist said that the latest trend is about mid-length hair, commonly called a long bob. She said that unlike popular belief the layers don’t taper at the ends and don’t make hair look thinner if it’s wavy or curly.

She said that the hair can be styled either in a straight pattern or one can go for a Bohemian tone. The stylist was also in favour of a mermaid blow dry.

“Skin is always very supreme for me,” said Nabila on the topic of skin and the right kind of make-up.

She said that she believes in a natural look having a dewy appearance and bright lips.



Nabila was all in favour of bright lips in summers having colours such as pinks, oranges, reds, corals, ruby reds, all being in correspondence with the latest fresh summer prints.

Hope the tips by the stylist help us too with the styling and make up this summer, you can watch the video here.









