Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Stylist Nabila tells makeup and hair trends to look out for this summer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Celebrity stylist and image consultant Nabila has come to our rescue as summers are approaching and humidity; the sworn enemy of our style and makeup, is in near sight.

The stylist appeared on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’ and shared what is in these summers and what’s not.

As for hair, the stylist said that the latest trend is about mid-length hair, commonly called a long bob. She said that unlike popular belief the layers don’t taper at the ends and don’t make hair look thinner if it’s wavy or curly.

She said that the hair can be styled either in a straight pattern or one can go for a Bohemian tone. The stylist was also in favour of a mermaid blow dry.

“Skin is always very supreme for me,” said Nabila on the topic of skin and the right kind of make-up.

She said that she believes in a natural look having a dewy appearance and bright lips.

Nabila was all in favour of bright lips in summers having colours such as pinks, oranges, reds, corals, ruby reds, all being in correspondence with the latest fresh summer prints.

Hope the tips by the stylist help us too with the styling and make up this summer, you can watch the video here.



Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Fendi’s strong, romantic women rule the catwalk in Milan

Fendi’s strong, romantic women rule the catwalk in Milan

 Updated an hour ago
Hong Kong harbour gets star attraction with sculpture park

Hong Kong harbour gets star attraction with sculpture park

 Updated an hour ago
Dua Lipa, Stormzy take top honors at BRIT awards

Dua Lipa, Stormzy take top honors at BRIT awards

 Updated an hour ago
Are Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan getting back together?

Are Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan getting back together?

 Updated 16 hours ago
India producer association reinstates ban on Pakistani actors

India producer association reinstates ban on Pakistani actors

 Updated 16 hours ago
´Racist´ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle

´Racist´ white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Oscar contender 'Shape of Water' accused of ripping off 1969 play

Oscar contender 'Shape of Water' accused of ripping off 1969 play

 Updated yesterday
Gucci models carry replicas of heads at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci models carry replicas of heads at Milan Fashion Week

 Updated yesterday
'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence offended over plunging dress furor

'Get a grip': Jennifer Lawrence offended over plunging dress furor

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM