Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away at 55

Video: Geo News

Sridevi, one of the most notable actresses of Bollywood, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Indian media reported, citing a massive heart attack as the cause of her death. She was 55.



The actress was in Dubai with her family, including husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Jhanvi, to attend a wedding.

She was a known face in South Indian films before her entry into Bollywood. She made her debut as a child artist in in Tamil film "Thunaivan" in 1969. She also worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Photos: Indian media

Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, in 2013.



Her screen prowess coupled with her beautiful eyes and powerful screen presence soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with film Solwan Sawan and shot to fame after appearing in Himmatwala.

She also starred in other major hits such as Kadam, Tohfa, Maqsad, Masterji, Nazrana, Mr. India, Waqt Ki Awaz, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, Laadla, and Judaai.

